Peggy Lee family visits Wimbledon Depot
Thursday, August 9, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Several of Peggy Lee’s family members recently visited the Depot in Wimbledon. Lee’s grandson Michael Foster family was in Wimbledon on July 18. The family includes Lee’s great-grandchildren Michael, Rachel, Abbi, and Nicki Foster. Nicki is named after Lee’s daughter, who is her grandmother. These photos show the great-grandchildren visiting various parts of the museum. (Top) Michael Foster is pictured with his chidlren.
