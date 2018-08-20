PAWS: The Life of an Animal Looking for a Forever Home
By:
TR Staff
Monday, August 20, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
RUBY: Meet Ruby! Ruby is a 1 year old female who is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Ruby is very shy and needs an experienced cat owner who will give her time, space and lots of patience to socialize and come out of her shell. Ruby is a little scared of dogs, but is being socialized with dogs in her foster home. She will never be a cuddly lap cat. A quiet home with no children is required for shy Ruby.
Monday's TR features more of the Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals furry friends and Kathy Martin's column.
