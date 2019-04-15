Out and About With Your TR Bamboo Forest, South Korea

By TR Staff

Pictured here is the Klinger family “Out and About” with their Times-Record visiting the Bamboo Forest in South Korea.

The Klingers were visiting South Korea to celebrate their son and daughter-in-law’s wedding. Elliot and Hansol were married in a traditional South Korean ceremony with the Lee family.

Over the course of their 9-day visit, Diane says that they enjoyed seeing the beautiful gardens, experiencing and embracing the culture and food in the arms of the hospitable Lee family and friends.