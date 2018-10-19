Special to Times-Record

Dr. Jacqueline Bussie, award-winning author, dynamic professor, and engaging public speaker will give a presentation entitled, “Our Divided Society: One Author’s Experience of Censorship” on October 30 at 7 p.m. at the Valley City State University Science Center Auditorium in Valley City. The event is sponsored by What in the World Is Going On?, a campus-community group jointly sponsored by VCSU’s Departments of Science and Social Science.

The presentation will be based on Bussie’s new book, Love Without Limits, which received rave reviews from the Chicago Tribune and Publisher’s Weekly, who deemed it a “must-read.” Dr. Bussie serves as Director of the Forum on Faith and Life and Professor of Religion at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, where she chairs the new Interfaith Studies minor and teaches courses in theology, compassion, the problem of evil, Christian ethics, and religion and culture.

Love Without Limits is a memoir and a how-to-guide for love across division and difference in these times when it seems that political polarization is growing and daily we hear of examples of how divided we have become: political polarization, violence, racism, sexism/gender inequality, LGBT discrimination, and religious intolerance.

Through personal memoir, engaging theological reflection, inspiring true stories of boundary-busting friendships, creative readings of scripture, and surprising shout-outs to some of love's unsung heroes, Bussie challenges readers to practice a love so vast, it excludes no one. This event is free and open to the public. A book signing will follow the presentation and books will be for sale on site.

For further information call 701-845-7321.