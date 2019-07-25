Order Signed for Baby Rebecca Exhumation

On April 15, 1981, officers with the VCPD were dispatched to the 200 Block of Viking Drive SW in Valley City for a report. Officers found what appeared to be a newborn female baby that was deceased and left in the leaves and underbrush.

Investigation revealed the newborn child had died from asphyxia after a live birth. A large, broad, investigation was conducted into this infanticide, ultimately finding no suspect and as such, no prosecution has been commenced. The infant was named Baby Rebecca and was buried in a local cemetery. Read more in today's, Thursday, July 25th, Times-Record.