Optimists Install New Officers

Valley City Optimist Club members joined Hanah Ohm, Optimist Zone 3 Lieutenant Governor in welcoming Carol Foth, President, and Sarah Morast, Vice President, during their morning meeting and installment of new officers on Thursday, September 26th.

Valley City Optimist Club assist with various projects throughout the year including: Sheyenne Valley Imagination Library, Bill Jansen Road Race, Optimist Volleyball Tournament, Roadside Clean Up Mission, Babysitting Clinic, Soap Box Derby and several other community focused projects throughout Valley City and Barnes County community. The Optimist Club also runs the Optimist Roller Skating held at the Valley City Rec Center, every Sunday night from 6-8 p.m. October through April, with the exception of holidays. The kickoff will start up the roller skating season October 6th with free skating and welcomes all families to attend. Skates are available or you can bring your own (no hover boards, please). The rec center is also available for rent for special event skating parties. For more information contact (701) 840-8879.

The Optimist Club meets every Thursday, September through May, at 7 a.m. in the Viking Room, Valley City. All interested individuals are welcome to join them for a visit.