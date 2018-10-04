Optimist Club Free Skate Oct. 7

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

It feels like a good time to bust out the sweaters, run the leaf-blowers, and enjoy pumpkin-flavored-everything, but you may want to think about doing something else, too: roller skating. Valley City’s Optimist Club will host its annual free skate on Oct. 7 to kick off their “skating” season.

From 6-8 p.m., every Sunday, October through April, the community gets the opportunity to take a couple of hours and spend time enjoying music and roller skating at the Rec Center. Every Sunday after the free, no-charge skate on Oct. 7, skaters pay $4 for entry ($3 if you have your own skates and free for adults skating with their kids), and this free skate is a great way to check out the club and weekly event.

Emmy Swedlund is part of the Optimist Club and enjoys the involvement with the community, especially with on-going events like this.

“The Optimist Club has hosted roller skating for many years,” she said. “We do the free skate promotion on the first night of skating, to encourage people to come and check it out.”

The club itself is a community service organization with a “Friends of Youth” motto. The group strives to support local youth activities and meet on Thursday mornings at 7 a.m. in the Viking Room, where they have programs about other local events or organizations.

“It's a fun group to be together with. Even though our meetings are early, we laugh and have a good time. It is a pick-me-up for the week,” Swedlund said. “I also appreciate that I have learned more about the community, by being part of the club.”

Along with hosting weekly roller skating through the fall and winter, the Optimist Club hosts a fall volleyball tournament in which high school teams from across North Dakota compete, as well as the Bill Jansen Road Race on Saturday of Rally in the Valley weekend.

The group volunteers with the Winter Show to help with parking cars during events, and they have a local road that they’ve “adopted” and clean during the year.

They encourage the public to take advantage of free roller skating to see what the Optimist Club is all about, and to have a fun night.

“A highlight of many skate nights is the limbo competition,” Swedlund said. “It's amazing how low some of the kids can get on skates!”

Join them at the Valley City Rec Center on Oct. 7 from 6-8 p.m. and every Sunday thereafter!