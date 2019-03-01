Optimist and Bank Forward Team Up for Annual Library State Month

By Joseph Kjos, trnews1@times-online.com

Every Sunday evening from October through April, The Optimist Club of Valley City sponsors a roller-skate night at the Rec. Center. Covering most of the school year, the weekly skating offers students an active alternative to uneventful Sunday nights. The Optimist Club redirects all proceeds back to youth ventures in Valley City.

The month of March has a special designation: Library Skating. For each Sunday of March, proceeds will be given for book funding and other needs to the libraries of Jefferson Elementary, St. Catherine Elementary, Washington Elementary, and the Junior/Senior High-School. The cost is $4.00, or $3.00 if you bring your own skates. Whatever funds are raised will be distributed to each school in proportion to how many students from each come to participate. Parents, as always, skate free. The event is sponsored by the Optimist Club and Bank Forward, each contributing $150. Skating nights are March, 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Skilled skaters will find a chance to develop rhythm and dancing techniques to the beat of current music that will be played over the loud-speakers. Each night throughout the year, participants can also enter a drawing for a free skate pass or take part in skating games. Limbo has become a popular mainstay to the skating nights, and the winner of this activity is also awarded a free skate pass.

The Optimist Club sponsors several other events throughout the year, including a volleyball tournament in September, parking assistance for the NDWS concert in March, the Bill Jansen Road Race in June and several other events throughout the year.

The Optimists meet every Thursday morning during the school year at 7 a.m. in Vicky’s Viking Room and always welcome new members.