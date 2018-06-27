One Man's Broken Piano, is Another Man's Community Inspiration

Those who have walked on Central Avenue's sidewalks this summer near The Vault may have noticed a recent addition to the area that has left many with a sense of intrigue.

Next to a tree sits a painted piano with the words "Play Me" written on it with a chair placed in front. On several occasions citizens have paused on their walk and taken a minute to sit down and play a tune. An upbeat rhythm could be heard during the Rally in the Valley Parade, and if one visits The Vault's Facebook page a video of two people playing Journey graces the top of the page.

So, one might ask, where did this piano suddenly appear from?

According to Wes Anderson, Justin Jones had this piano with a hairline fracture in the harp. While the piano is unsalvageable for sale, it still works just fine at this point and Anderson thought the City Park Bandshell would make a good home for it.

