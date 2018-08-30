A One and a Two...Let’s Polka!
By:
TR Staff
Thursday, August 30, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Donovan Williams
trnews1@times-online.com
Labor Day Weekend, September 1 and 2, the Eagles Club will be hosting their 2018 Polka Fest.
Polka Fest invites the community to come out, enjoy the music, eat, drink, dance and watch the dancers perform.
Overseeing the preparations is Valley City Eagles Club Manager, Rich Hass, who discussed what should be expected from this year's event.
The bands come from all around, according to Hass,”This year’s performers will be The George's Concertina Band, new to Polka Fest this year. Returning will be The Starburst Band of Jamestown, the Aman Family band of Aberdeen, SD, and a favorite local band, Albert Mikesh.”
