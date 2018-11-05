Official County Newspaper Voting
By Ellie Boese
treditor@times-online.com
In North Dakota this year, there are 12 races in which newspapers are seeking the title of Official County Newspaper. One of those races is happening in Barnes County.
Being elected the official county paper is “reasonably significant,” Steve Andrist, executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association says. Because the county publishes proceedings and public notices in the county paper, that publication has the benefit of the revenue county business brings.
The two papers in the running for Barnes County are the daily Valley City Times-Record and the weekly Litchville Bulletin.
Every voting member of the community will find a section in which to cast their newspaper votes on the ballot for the general election. Votes will be counted the evening of Nov. 6.
Tina Olson, General Manager of the Times-Record, encourages all voters to vote the Times-Record as the official newspaper of Barnes County. She states “Legal publication and proceedings depend on a daily newspaper publication to bring their information to the people of Barnes County.”
Olson adds, “The Times-Record is proud to serve the people of Barnes County and would appreciate your continued support of your hometown local newspaper”
Category: