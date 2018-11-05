October Students of the Month Selected

Special to Times-Record

The October Students of the Month for Valley City Jr. High School are Kendra Skramstad, Zachary Sykora, Autumn McGough, and Caleb Kocka. The criteria for selection are the following: being a hardworking student, showing respect for staff and peers, being honest and trustworthy, and being involved in school activities.

Zachary Sykora, 7th grade, is the son of Jennifer and Joe Sykora. His favorite subjects in school are Social Studies and Math. He is involved in Football, Band, Basketball, Baseball, and Track & Field. Zachary’s hobbies are reading, drawing, playing sports, and hanging out with friends.

Kendra Skramstad, 7th grade, is the daughter of Casey Johnson-Skramstad and Gus Skramstad. Her favorite subjects in school are Art, FACS, Science, and Social Studies. Kendra’s hobbies are drawing, doing arts and crafts, and babysitting.

Caleb Kocka, 8th grade, is the son of Jay and Vanessa Kocka. His favorite subject in school is Earth Science. He is involved in Basketball, Football, and Track & Field. Caleb’s hobbies are playing basketball and football and fishing and tubing at the lake.

Autumn McGough, 8th grade, is the daughter of Jill and Nathan McGough. Her favorite subjects in school are English and Science. She is involved in Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball. Autumn’s hobbies are sewing, walking, and coloring.

7th grade honorable mention Students of the Month for October are the following: Claire Powell, Breck Sufficool, Livia Dietrich, Hadley Thoreson, Alyssa Thomsen, Abigail Redfearn, Abby Martineck, Jada Zaun, Darci Jewett, and Miah Reinke for the girls. Caleb Hanse, Parker Jacobson, Yu Zheng, Sam Meyer, Nathan Suhr, Talon Larson, Shaunn Wieser, Lucas Compson-Lorenz, Carver Paurus, Auston Jewett, and Nicholas Kruta for the boys.

8th grade honorable mention Students of the Month for October are the following: Brooke Eggermont, Karina Olson, Abigail Sather, Jada Nelson, Faith Peterson, Kassidy Heier, Chelsea Urbano, Abbey Thornton, Hadlee Mathias, Zoe Bjerke, Madison Maley, Emma Olson, Emilee Jones, Carly Goven, Stephanie Hoffarth, and Hadlee Mathias for the girls. Teddy Hochhalter, Will Eggert, Calahan Burchill, Gavin Gerhardt, Khalub Smith, Gabriel Little Dog, Jaxen Haugen, Ben Kruta, Carson Abrahamson, Hayden Botz, Arie Bratrud, Isaiah Schuldheisz, Tucker Johnson, and Koye Grebel for the boys.