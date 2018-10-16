October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Donovan Williams

October is a time for fun and spooky annual celebrations, but it’s also a time to give special attention to important issues, like domestic violence. National Domestic Violence Awareness Month was established in October of 1981, evolving from a previous one-day dedication. The “Day of Unity” and now all of October are a time in which advocates seek to connect victims of violence with resources, as well as mourning those lost, and celebrating those who have survived.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) defines domestic violence as “the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.” 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner. On a typical day, hotlines receive upwards of 21,000––15 per minute.

CHI Mercy Health of Valley City held a Domestic Violence Awareness Lunch on October 11th to bring these issues to light and educate the public about intimate partner violence. For anyone who had happened to miss it, there is also a Domestic Violence Awareness Forum taking place on Monday, October 22 at 7 p.m. in VCSU’s Vangstad Auditorium

Jacob Olson is the Prevention Coordinator with the Abused Persons Outreach Center, helping Valley City become more aware of these issues. He organized a Green Dot Bystander Workshop, which taught community members how to step in when they come across a potentially dangerous situation. Olson encourages everyone in the community to attend the forum Monday night, to learn and talk about how we face this issue.

"It is a great opportunity to learn about Domestic Violence, honor survivors, and discover new programs that help prevent future violence from occurring,” he said.

Olson also said that APOC is always ready to help and that anyone in need of their assistance should not hesitate to reach out.

The community is invited to come to the forum early to view informational Domestic Violence Awareness booths prior to the main event. Survivors of Domestic Violence will share their stories, and members of the community will talk about how they are addressing the issue and what they’re doing to prevent domestic violence in the future. There will be a Q&A following the discussions, giving the audience a chance to have some questions answered. Get educated, support survivors, and speak out against violence.

You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text to 1-800-787-3224.