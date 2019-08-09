Oakland Family Takes the Stage at Music in the Park

The Oakland Family trio—Maggie, Dave and John—brought their musical talent to the City Park Bandshell this week as part of Parks & Rec’s Music in the Park. They rocked out to everything from country to rock’n’roll, covering seven decades of popular music. John kept up the rhythm on the drums, while Maggie played keyboard and sang and Dave strummed the guitar. Read more in today's, Friday, August 9th, Times-Record.