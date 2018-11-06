November Tradeshow at the Eagles Club

By Donovan Williams

The Eagle's Club was a place for agricultural seminars and a nice tradeshow last Friday and Saturday starting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These seminars touched on vital issues such as organic farmers. asking important questions that many people might not think of like, "What is in our food?" The tradeshow consisted of learning more about the Farm to Table concept.

The event kicked off with a pancake feed, both mornings from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., with organic buckwheat pancake mixes and breakfast sausages.

Rod Fernow, Coordinator of the first annual event, was very excited to have all of the farmers, entrepreneurs of mechanics, and all of the products the show had to offer.

"There are a lot of high-quality products in here and I'm proud to have them," said Fernow.

Ray Juhl, an all-organic farmer since 1973, gave a seminar on what makes his bread at Natural Way Mills purer than most, ensuring loyal customers that, being certified by the GOA (Global Organic Alliance), that there are strict controls in ensuring the product's organic quality.

Assisted by Aaron Pervis, Juhl answered questions anyone had while giving bread samples. Pervis claimed that the bread itself, as long as it is kept out of a moist environment, could last up to a year maybe more.

There were also associates speaking up from Northern Plains Food and Farming with Nature's Best LLC, products for all crops. A treasurer of Northern Plains, Roger TeSlaa, stated that improving the quality of food and crops were the reasons for them to be in business. Like Juhl, TeSlaa expressed a lot of discomfort in how almost every product in the world may likely have harmful chemicals in them. Northern Plains strives to make sure their products are not harmful, to which TeSlaa mentioned an upcoming Food & Farming conference next January.

Though not all of the Agricultural business is about reserving crops. Extension Agent of Cropping Systems, Brad Brummond, has been called an agricultural hero and was at the tradeshow to speak in an upcoming seminar about multiple weeds such as Palmer Amaranth, possibly in Barnes County, almost ridiculously impossible to dispose of.

"It's wreaking a lot of havoc down in the corn belt," says Brummond, "It was down in Nebraska, other places south, and we are starting to get it up here. It is a moving target."

Other booths such as Miller Elevator Feeds, OCIA/ Pioneers of Organic Certification, Biozyme, or Amaferm each have the same goal in mind. To make the best quality products for the good people of North Dakota. Many of these people had come from all over the country to discuss these issues and open people's eyes up in seeing a better way to live. Hopefully, with many of these good people returning, this can happen every year.

The profits of this event were will be donated toward educational needs for the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and the 4-H Groups of Barnes County, ensuring a brighter future in agriculture.