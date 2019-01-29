A Note From The Publisher....TR Newspaper Delivery Jan. 29th & 30th

By Tina Olson

trpub@times-online.com

With the dramatic below zero temperatures and substantial wind chills making it feel like an estimated 50-60 degrees below zero over the course of the next two days, Tuesday, January 29th and Wednesday, January 30th, we ask for your patience with newspaper delivery.

Our carriers are very important to us and the most vital in getting your paper to you. With that being said we are asking carriers to delivery where and when then can, Tuesday and Wednesday, as the dangerous temperatures can cause frostbite and hypothermia in minutes. We appreciate you, or readers, and our carriers and want to be sure everyone is safe and warm through this cold patch.

Thank you, in advance, for your understanding and consideration.

Please also note carriers have until 5 p.m. to deliver your paper.