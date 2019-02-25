Northwest Industries Celebrates 50 Years

By Joseph Kjos

The day before next Independence Day will mark another birthday for an establishment: the 50th anniversary of Northwestern Industries, “Supplier to the Shooting Sports, Guns, Ammo, and Optics.” Leon Pytlik opened shop in 1969 at 416 West Main Street, Valley City, and has been providing equipment to local sportsman ever since.

At first, Pytlik utilized the location as a reloading station for his own private use when he took part in competitive trap shooting. He had a bench with a reloader, primer, shot, powder and anything else he could put to use. When friends dropped in, they began asking if they could buy some of the same products and with enough requests, Pytlik saw a hole in the market that he could fill. When one person would ask him to order a specific type of ammunition or firearm, Pytlik would order two, one for selling and one for stock. Today, Northwestern Industries has dozens of guns available, from hunting rifles and shotguns, to handguns, .45 and 9mm, .30-06 and everything in between. Also available are accessories like scopes and cases, targets, safety glasses, ear plugs and knives. “I can't stock everything,” Pytlik says, “but I do take special orders.”

Pytlik has a long history in the sport shooting community around Valley City. He recalls as far back as the late 40s and early 50s, when his grandfather was a foot patrol officer for the Valley City Police Department. Pytlik sometimes accompanied him for tasks such as manually flipping the breaker on the street lights for night and checking each business door down Central Ave. and Main Street to make sure they were each locked after hours. His father was a Special Deputy and Pytlik himself became a Reserve Deputy in the 70s, training about 25 other deputies in handgun use and safety during his time in that role.

He is a life-long member of the NRA and the Dakota Territories Gun Collectors, a member of the North Dakota Shooting Sports Association, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, the 2nd Amendment Foundation, the Barnes Country Wildlife Club, and the Valley City Rifle and Pistol Club. He has won the Cup for the Von Bismarck Tournament, the gold medal for Sectional Championship, and twice won the State Champion Handgun Competition.

As a member of the Valley City Rifle and Pistol Club, Pytlik has served as both secretary and president. The club has a fenced-in shooting range near the Hi-Line Bridge at the north end of town, and it prides itself with being clean and not permitting recreational shooters to leave a mess. No old appliances or bottles are allowed to be shot up and left on their field. The range has a roof over 20 firing points, cement benches between them for sighting in, and safety berms from 25 to 200 yards. Before deer season, they schedule a free sight-in day at the range for members or non-members, where personnel is available to aid anyone who needs assistance. Pytlik estimates that the club has about 150 members who come from Minnesota, Fargo, Bismarck, Jamestown, and surrounding communities. Though he doesn't currently hold an office in the club, Pytlik offers to sign up new members and has the paperwork available at Northwestern Industries.

Pytlik runs the business by himself, accompanied by his constant companion Ebony, a black lab who Pytlik refers to as the “warehouse foreman” for all the time she spends time in the stock room. Pytlik is very diligent when it comes to following Federal regulations on dealing firearms. “No gun goes out my door without a background check,” he says. This applies to the same person buying another gun just a short time later. The only way around undergoing a background check with each purchase is to obtain a Concealed Carry Permit, in which case it's already evident that the individual has been cleared by the FBI. Pytlik doesn't let paperwork pile up, completing each form the same day of the sale. He even created his own form, which serves as documentation that every hand gun leaving his shop went with a trigger lock.

Pytlik has endured some difficulties though, and suffers business loss when the city closes off the streets to his location. Last fall, when the city lagged on its project down Main Street, they inadvertently redirected a lot of customers during Northwestern Industries' busiest season. “My returning customers know they can come around through the back,” Pytlik says, “but people coming through won't even know I'm here.”

Having worked for five decades, Pytlik can tell when his business is affected. “I can look back on my record of sales, and there's definitely an impact,” he says. “I've lost tens of thousands of dollars, but there's no real way to tell just how much damage it's done.”

Pytlik looks ahead to the upcoming city project to redo the sidewalk along the new flood walls on Main Street and wonders what effect it will have on his business.