North Dakota Winter Show: What the 2019 Concert Has in Store

By Donovan Williams

trnews1@times-online.com

This year’s performers at the North Dakota Winter Show concert will be the Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, Redline, and Confederate Railroad on March 8th. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Led by Chancey Williams, a Wyoming native, the Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band have toured the Western United States and performed at big-name events. Chancey is joined by lead guitarist Wyatt Springsteen, fiddler Brooke Latka and bass guitarist Jay Lee Downing.

Redline is a Fargo-based country band with a “high octane” sound, performing high-energy shows. The band members are Brett Pauly, Mike Anderson and Nathan Stang.

Confederate Railroad came on the country music scene in the 90s. They boast a unique sound and style, and a Grammy nomination for their signature song “Trashy.” Joey Recker, Mo Thaxton, Danny Shirley, Rusty Hendrix, Mark DuFresne are all part of the band.

i3G Media has partnered with the NDWS to bring these talented musicians to our doorstep and it will be one of the Winter Show’s main events. This concert was suggested by the NDWS, and many involved felt it was time to make the vision a reality.

The setup will place the band in the main arena by the west end of the facility. There will be sections for ages 21 and over with spots like the beer gardens.

This is the first time the band will be playing at the NDWS, and tickets are on sale now for $30. Tickets at the door are $35. To learn more or buy your tickets now.