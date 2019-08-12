North Dakota Winter Show Gearing Up For Coming Events

There’s something about the smell of arena dirt, hay and livestock that makes a country gal feel at home at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center. Last year, for the first time ever, I got to experience the Winter Show in all of its glistening glory. Good news: if you are in the mood for a healthy dose of arena time—whether it’s taking a jaunt around the outside to visit vendors, on horseback in the arena itself or just chilling in the stands—you’re in luck. Valley Citians get to have the easiest access to this historic event center and its activities, and there are more than enough upcoming events on the schedule to keep even the pickiest of show-goers satisfied.

As Tesa Klein takes the reigns as director of the North Dakota Winter Show, a busy event season quickly approaches. Here’s a bit of a preview of what you can head up to view at the event center on Winter Show Road. Read more in today's, Monday, August 12th, Times-Record.