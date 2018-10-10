NO SCHOOL - Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Staff, Parents and Community,

There will be NO School today, Wednesday, October 10th at Valley City Public Schools due to the heavy wet snow, poor road conditions, and continued snow in the forecast throughout the day.

Thank you

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

Wintery Weather Mix Predicted

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 10th Valley City and surrounding areas are predicted to see snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches during the day with north winds of 20-30 mph. The combination has the potential to create low visibility and hazardous road conditions. Light snow is likely in the evening, adding an inch or so to daytime snowfall, but wind speeds stay on the breezy end at 10-20 mph. Total snowfall is forecasted to be anywhere from 4 to 7 inches for the area.

As weather conditions look particularly wintery in the near future, Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson has released VCPS’s Winter Weather Plan for the 2018-19 academic year to keep parents up to date on procedures for school dismissals, closures, or late starts.

Johnson assures parents and guardians that he and others around and outside the district responsible for making the decisions regarding school closures use the information available to them, considering the safety of students, staff, and families the top priority.

As a reminder, all weather-related decisions will be made by 6:30 a.m. If early dismissal is necessary, families will be notified by phone and email, with the information also posted to the school’s Facebook page and website. If school is canceled or dismissed early, all after-school activities are canceled. In the event of a late start, all before-school activities are canceled as well. Stay tuned to media outlets for updates and other notifications: Radio Stations KOVC–1490 AM, KQDJ–101.1 FM, and KSJB–600 AM; TV Stations KXJB–Channel 4, WDAY–Channel 6, KVRR–Channel 9, and KVLY–Channel 11.

If parents feel that weather conditions are unsafe, they have the right to keep students at home, which will not be penalized. Parents can also pick students up early if they feel the need.

Johnson encourages parents or guardians with questions to email him at josh.johnson@k12.nd.us or call the district office at 701.845.0483.