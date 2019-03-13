NO SCHOOL - Thursday, March 14th

Valley City Public Schools will be Cancelling School and All Activities for Thursday, March 14th due to the winter storm.

(Spring Break Day)- Reminder that VCPS will have No School on Friday, March 15th for a Spring Break Day!

Junior and Senior High students that are scheduled to participate in extra-curricular activities (Speech and Cheerleading) on Friday, March 15th, please be looking for communications from your coach and Activities Director on Thursday afternoon and/or Friday morning regarding the status of these activities. If you have any questions regarding these activities please contact Activities Director Mike Schultz at mike.schultz@k12.nd.us.

Thank you,

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483