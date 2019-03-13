NO SCHOOL - Thursday, March 14th

TR Staff
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.

Valley City Public Schools will be Cancelling School and All Activities for Thursday, March 14th due to the winter storm.

(Spring Break Day)- Reminder that VCPS will have No School on Friday, March 15th for a Spring Break Day!

Junior and Senior High students that are scheduled to participate in extra-curricular activities (Speech and Cheerleading) on Friday, March 15th, please be looking for communications from your coach and Activities Director on Thursday afternoon and/or Friday morning regarding the status of these activities. If you have any questions regarding these activities please contact Activities Director Mike Schultz at mike.schultz@k12.nd.us.

Thank you,

Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483

