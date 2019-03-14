NO Newspaper Delivery Thursday, March 14th

Greetings,

The Times-Record office will be closed today, Thursday, March 14th, and there will be no paper delivery due to the storm. Our office will be open as soon as possible Friday morning.

Thank you for your patience and consideration as my highest priority is the safety of carriers and staff.

Please watch for additional updates to be posted.

Stay safe, warm and join me in THINKING SPRING!

Tina Olson

Valley City Times-Record

Publisher

Other closings:

Circle of Friends Pre-School in Valley City cancelled classes for Thursday 3/14/19

Sanford Clinic Enderlin will be closed Thursday 3/14/19.

Sanford Clinic Valley City tentatively plans to open at 10am Thursday.

Valley City Taxi has suspended their service until conditions improve.

Ag Country Farm Credit Services Office in Valley City will be closed on Thursday.

Due to the forecast and for the safety of our clients and employees, Central Valley Health District Office will be closed Thursday, March 14.

The city of Jamestown city offices will be closed Thursday due to weather. There will be no travel advised within the city during the blizzard. The only road maintained in the city of Jamestown will be the road to JRMC. No garbage or recycling will be picked up. It will be collected Friday March 15th as conditions allow.

Edgeley school no classes on Thursday, March 14th and Friday, March 15th.

The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce and the Jamestown Department of Motor Vehicle Branch will be closed Thursday, March 14th.

Napoleon Livestock’s Thursday Sale is cancelled due to the weather.

Valley City Public Schools has cancelled school and all after school activities for Thursday.

Bridge City Dentistry Valley City Closed Thursday

The Valley City Senior Center will be closed Thursday and there will be no home delivered meals in Valley City. The transit system will also be shut down. The Taxi service is suspended until further notice. If you have questions or concerns you can call the Senior Center at 845-4300.

No Carrington Senior Center noon meal and no meals on wheels for Thursday, March 14th

No transit services in Carrington, Thursday, March 14th.

Two Rivers Activity Center will remain closed all day Thursday. This includes the Learning Center.

Due to the Blizzard the LaMoure County Courthouse will be closed Thursday, March 14th.

AARP Driver Safety Course that we had scheduled for this Thursday (3/14/19) will be postponed to 4/11/19

Sheyenne Valley Career Center Board meeting for Thursday has been rescheduled to Tuesday March 19th at noon.

James Valley Library System will be closed Thursday.

Glow Tanning Salon will be closed Thursday.

Bingo at the Jockey Club in Sykeston has been cancelled.

Valley City State University will be closed on Thursday March 14th.

Stutsman County Offices will be Closed on Thursday, March 14, 2019, due to the impending weather. All essential services will still be operating.

Litchville/Marion School Closed Thursday.

Carrington School Closed Thursday.

St. Catherine’s School is Closed on Thursday

Valley City Barnes County Public Library will be closed on Thursday

APOC in Valley City will be closed Wednesday and follow VC Public Schools closing on Thursday.

St. Pauls United Methodist Church of Wimbledon is cancelling their Lenten services for Wednesday night.

No School Thursday, March 14 at St. Catherine School and no school Friday, March 15 for Spring Break at St. Catherine School.

Central Business Systems will be closed Thursday March 14 due to the expected weather

Freedom Resource Center – All Locations Fargo, Fergus Falls, Lisbon, Jamestown & Wahpeton Closed all day Thursday 3/14/19

South Central Human Service Center and the Jamestown Regional Child Support Office will be closed on 3/14/19.

The Rosebud Visitor Center and DMV in Valley City will be closed on Thursday.

Alpha Opportunities Training Center in Jamestown will be closed on Thursday.

The Valley City VFW will be closed on Thursday due to the weather.

The JRMC specialty clinic will be closed Thursday.

Department of Human Services offices in Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown and Valley City will be closed Thursday

James River Senior Center and James River Transit will be closed tomorrow 3/14/19 (Thursday).

