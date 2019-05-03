NO Bull(s) Allowed

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Valley City had an unexpected rodeo on Thursday afternoon when a couple of bulls got loose. Their unexpected excursion from West Main to Washington School prompted the folks chasing the big guys down to call in the hero-of-the-day, VCHS senior Sage Kvien. He left school, saddled up his horse and took off with his lasso to bring ‘em in.

The second bull, a deep black, played hard-to-get (literally), but Sage got his rope to fall just right while behind Miller Motors.

Though the bull put up quite a bit of resistance, the men successfully closed down the impromptu rodeo, loading him into a trailer.

An unexpected twist in everyone’s day, I imagine, the bulls and the men chasing them (including the VC Police Officers, who drove all over town in pursuit of these furry fugitives).