New Waterfowl Book Available
TR Staff
Monday, August 26, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Outdoor enthusiasts interested in North Dakota’s waterfowl will want to get their hands on the state Game and Fish Department’s new book, “The Duck Factory – A History of Waterfowl in North Dakota.”
Authored by Mike Jacobs and Erik Fritzell, the 213-page, soft-cover publication in full color traces the history of waterfowl species and their habitats in North Dakota.
Migratory game bird program leader Mike Szymanski said there is a lot of interesting information about the interactions with people and waterfowl in North Dakota.
