New Ownership Adds to Dakota Silver’s Long VC History

On Monday, August 5th, Dakota Silver added another mark to its long timeline when it came under new ownership for the first time in 25 years. Gary, Jim and Ron Peterson have owned and operated the store since 1994 and have now passed the baton to a group of local investors that includes Luke Trapp, Matt Klabo, Tom Glandt, Tyler Van Bruggen, Chad Zaun and Casey Glandt.

The process began as retirement crept to the forefront of the Peterson brothers’ minds, and they began a search to find new owners who would be able to take over the business and continue to operate it with as little bumps as possible. When the group of six young local investors approached them, it seemed to be a great match. The investors themselves hold great reverence for Dakota silver and its owners of 25 years, having grown up with the establishment, and they are excited to continue Dakota Silver’s legacy. Read more in today's August 14th edition of the your Times-Record.