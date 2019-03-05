Neighbors Helping Neighbors

By Tina Olson

trpub@times-online.com

Saturday evening the Valley City Eagles Club was busting at the seams with families all joining together to help out a fellow friend and neighbor, Eugene Pederson.

Just having gotten out of the hospital the day of the benefit Eugene sat visiting with all who anxiously came forward to say hello and cheer him on. As my family, joined the others, and stood visiting with him I found myself feeling so proud of him as I never once heard him say anything but positive thoughts, expressing only his will to fight and win the battle he was facing against the cancer.

Anyone who knows Eugene knows that he is just that type of man, the kind known to give anyone the shirt off his back. A hard worker and a good man that would do whatever he could to help out someone in need.

This great turnout of friends, family and co-workers all joining together, packing the Eagles Club, to wish him well and help him on his journey to recovery was very humbling but also very inspiring to him and his family.

For those of you who would like to help out and were unable to make it to the dinner Aaron Syverson, Eugene’s dear friend, has set up a GoFundMe account, “Stand ^up to Cancer/Eugene Pederson Fund,” for monetary donations.