NDWS Welcomes New Manager at Annual Picnic
TR Staff
Monday, September 10, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Ellie Boese and Donovan Williams
The North Dakota Winter Show gathered last Thursday, September 6 at the Gold Buckle Pub for their annual picnic. There was a nice selection of burgers, brats, along with a variety treats and beverages brought by many of the members.
This was not the only treat many folks got that night, the friends of the NDWS also got to meet the Director, Kelsey Hoffman.
Kelsey, joined the North Dakota Winter Show team and is assuming her position as manager on September 4th.
