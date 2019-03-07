NDWS: Rodeo Queens and 2019 Contestants

Special to Times-Record

Miss Rodeo North Dakota Kara Berntson joined by Kasen Anderson, Jr. Miss Rodeo North Dakota Winter Show are pictured here with the 2019 North Dakota Winter Show Queen, Jr. Queen and Princess Candidates:

2019 Miss Rodeo North Dakota

Kara Berntson

Kara is the daughter of Neal and Marla Berntson and grew up on the family farm near Kulm, ND. She is a recent graduate from North Dakota State University where she received her bachelor’s degree in Animal Science and a minor in Equine Science. (Go Bison!) Growing up on a farm and having a strong (12 years) background in 4-H has given her a love for agriculture, livestock, and the land. She enjoys training horses and competing in horse shows in both Western and English events. Kara is a certified North Dakota 4-H horse show judge and enjoys encouraging youth to improve to be the best they can be. Kara is a member of the Triple R Coteau Horse Club of Edgeley, ND and the Ashley Community Rodeo Club of Ashley, ND. Kara is looking forward to her year as Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2019. She is excited to have the opportunity to share her love of rodeo, agriculture, and the state with those she meets.

2019 Jr. Miss

Rodeo North Dakota Winter Show

Kasen Anderson is the 16 year old daughter of Brian and Kristi Anderson from Fort Ransom, North Dakota. She is currently a junior and an honor student at Lisbon High School. Kasen’s actively involved in FFA, 4-h, and the Standing Rock Lutheran Church. Some of her hobbies include: playing volleyball and basketball, hanging out with friends, and anything to do with horses.

2019 NDWS Queen Contestant

Callie Enander is the 22-year-old daughter of Randy Enander and Sandy Johnson. After graduating from Kindred High School Callie attended NDSU for 2 years studying Biomedical Animal Science. In her spare time, Callie enjoys riding and training horses, traveling to barrel racing jackpots and rodeos. She also loves spending time with her dog who is constantly by her side. Callie also enjoys beading hatbands and key chains whenever she gets the chance. When asked why she wants to be the next Miss Rodeo ND Winter Show she said, “I would love to be Miss Rodeo NDWS queen because I can remember how much I looked up to all of the rodeo queens I met growing up. Each and every one of them was such an inspiration to me. I want to be a positive influence on the younger generations who may look up to me while I represent the NDWS. Growing up, I remember attending the NDWS almost every year and eventually competing there as an FFA member. I have countless memories that took place there and would love to represent such an amazing event.”

2019 NDWS Jr. Queen Contestants

Bailey Kathryn Grove calls Ray, North Dakota home, is the daughter of Aric and Jessica Grove and has two younger brothers, Clayton and Colton. Bailey attends Ray Public School. Miss Grove’s love of horses led her to youth rodeos and youth ranch rodeos. She competes in barrels, pole bending, goat tying and breakaway in the ND Junior High Rodeo Division. Bailey also enjoys playing basketball, volleyball and so*ball, is ac+ve in 4-H, band, choir and is proud to be on the honor roll.

Grace Stanke is the 16-year-old daughter of Shannan and Greg Stanke. She resides in West Fargo, ND and is currently a sophomore in high school. Grace’s scholastic ambitions are to receive a diploma from the classical education program she is enrolled for high school and following graduation, she plans to continue her education at a university. Grace is involved in Barrel racing, mounted shooting, yoga, training dogs and horses, studying Latin, missions trips, and volunteering. When asked why she wants to become the next Jr. Miss Rodeo ND Winter Show she said, “I haven’t missed the North Dakota Winter Show in 16 years. The North Dakota Winter Show has been such a big part of my growing up years, naturally I can think of no better way to be involved then to be a representative at rodeos.”

2019 NDWS

Princess Contestants

Aurore Busche is the 7-year-old daughter of Aleisha Kiser and Luke Busche. She is from Kathryn, ND and is in the 1st grade at Jefferson Elementary. Aurore loves riding horse, dance and basketball. When asked why she wants to be the next ND Winter Show Princess she said, “I would like to be Miss Rodeo NDWS Princess because it will be fun and I will make new friends.” Aurore’s scholastic ambition is to become a Zoologist so that she can take care of big cats.

Brooklyn Jenner is the 7 year old daughter of Chris and Melanie Jenner. She is a 2nd Grader at Ashley Public School. She is involved in the McPherson County 4H and a member of the Ashley Community Rodeo Club. Brooklyn is very excited to be able to participate in the Miss ND Winter Show Pageant and wishes all the contestants good luck!

Gracee Thorlakson is the 12 year old daughter of Kevin and Tiffany Robinson. She is from Cavalier, ND and is currently in the 6th grade. Gracee’s scholastic ambitions are to graduate high school, with honors, and then to obtain a degree that is extensive in equine therapy. She would also love to help others heal and share her passion and power of those amazing animals. Besides rodeoing with her family, Gracee is active in 4-H, showing cattle and is a member or Pembina County Livestock Judging Team. She also love playing basketball and is the point guard of her team.

Megan Hertz is the 9-year-old-daughter of Aaron and Melanie Hertz from Wing. She attends Wing Elementary School where she plays basketball, competes in track and field, and will be playing volleyball in a few short weeks. Her enthusiasm for rodeo is reflected in the arena where competes in the National Barrel Horse Association, Little Britches Rodeo Association, and at the Wing Horse Club. Megan is looking forward to continue building her speaking platform, Rodeo Heartstrings, where she shares how her real life rodeo experiences, have taught her many core values that she’ll have for the rest of her life.