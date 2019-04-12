NDWS Hosts Wrangler Team Roping Championships

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

On Friday, April 19th and Saturday, April 20st, the North Dakota Winter Show will host the Wrangler Team Roping Championships. The event was “formed to bring a professional atmosphere with a national sponsorship program to the amateur team roping industry. For the first time ever, the amateur roper will be able to receive sponsorships from national companies that until now, were only available to top ranked pros” - Dennis Tryan (Wrangler Team Roping Championships organizer).

The event will start Friday at 5pm with doors opening an hour earlier. The three events on Friday will be the Priefert II Challenge, the Wrangler II Challenge, and the Smarty II Challenge. The 2019 Priefert standings show Shawn Bird in the lead with 330 points. Neil Karlson leads the Wrangler Challenge II this year. Austin Rath is the leader of the 2019 Smarty Challenge II standings.

Saturday's activities begin at 10am with doors opening at 9am. The events held will be the Fast Back & Boulet Challenges, the Go Rope & Smarty Challenges, the Cactus & Priefert Challenges, and the Wrangler & Best Ever Challenges. The Boulet Challenge offers a prize to first place awarding 2 exotic and 2 regular boulet boots, a trophy saddle, and a trophy jacket. Fast Back offers 36 fast back ropes, a trophy saddle, and trophy jacket. The Smarty challenge will give out a smarty extreme, trophy saddle, and trophy jacket to the winner. Cactus Ropes, the official rope of the PRCA prorodeo, will award 36 cactus ropes, a trophy saddle, and a trophy jacket to the winner. Priefert's prize collection includes a priefert chute, trophy saddle, and trophy jacket. The Wrangler & Best Ever Challenge are open to novice only, awarding 12 wrangler jeans, 4 logo shirts, a trophy saddle, and trophy jacket. Alongside that will be Best Ever's 3 trophy pads, a trophy saddle, and trophy jacket.

Though the season is well underway, Wrangler Team Roping Championships has membership forms that are available with the season starting at the beginning of the New Year's Ropings. Memberships include “eligibility to participate in Wrangler Team Roping Championships sanctioned qualifiers and finals, sponsorship battles, monthly publication with the roping schedule and facility information, qualification to win sponsor awards, and bonus sponsorships at the Wrangler Team Roping Finals.” Cards may be purchased at WTRC Qualifiers or by mail. Contact Wrangler Team Roping Championships at P.O. Box 129 in Huntley, MT 59037. They can also be reached at (406) 348 0 2460 or by email at info@wranglertrc.com.