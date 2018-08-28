NDWS Events: Barrel Racing Seen From A Different Perspective

By: Chelsey Olauson

trnews2@times-online.com

Biology has many mysteries, but one topic that biologists like to think they have figured out is the respiratory system. Atmospheric gasses enter, oxygen is filtered out of the air and exchanged in the red blood cells with carbon dioxide and that oxygen is transported around the body with the constant motion of the circulatory system. However, equines still have an element of mystery associated with theirs: David Marlin, BSc and PhD, focuses on a few fascinating facts in his 2007 article, including that equines employ “respiratory-locomotor coupling” in which during canter and gallop, horses take one breath to each stride. Also, while in those states, their muscular diaphragm controls all air movement, which human singers rate as the ‘correct’ way to breathe. As choir directors like Valley City High School’s own Mrs. Zinke says, belly breaths versus chest breaths are sought after.

Found all over the United States is a program that “keeps family together,” and teaches important responsibility to youth; this sport requires three barrels to be placed in an arena and a human-and-equine team traces a cloverleaf pattern around them. Historically, there were other patterns that entries could employ, but the cloverleaf was more difficult, and is now the only pattern used as of 1949, according to Gail Woerner, who wrote for WranglerNetwork.com. Timed with an electric eye, the fastest team wins, which is largely dependent on the equine’s air movement effectiveness. When the sport began, both outfit and horsemanship was considered in determining the winners, and although those lines are no longer in the winning deliberations, a dress code for the human entries requires strictly Western attire, with a long-sleeve button down collared shirt, jeans, boots, and a hat or helmet. Equines that compete in this sport are the human equivalent of track stars: They are highly trained, well-exercised, and fed a diet fit for champions. However, there are a few (literal) twists in their track: This sport is barrel racing.

The National Barrel Horse Association, headquartered in Augusta, GA, is the largest barrel racing organization in the world.

Whether you are an experienced rodeo rider, a top futurity trainer, a weekend jackpot competitor or a beginner barrel racer, NBHA may be right for you.

This Saturday and Sunday the North Dakota Winter Show NBHA barrel racing will be completed each day in each of the four classes: Open, Youth, Senior, and Peewee. Queries about her barrel racing beginnings resulted in State NBHA Director and event manager Lois Clark commenting “Oh, when I was young,” in about fourth grade. That is young indeed to be in control of a large animal, but this sport is…very family-oriented, in the same vein as the deeply rooted farm and ranch lifestyle in this area.” The state director has two daughters who also have competed since they were young, and one of them is in the pro circuit. Lois Clark comments “[barrel racing] just gets in your blood and [you] can’t leave it alone.” September first and second are the big days at the North Dakota Winter Show for competing individuals and free to the public.

The event will feature vendors: Blairview Saddle Shop, 52 West Trading, and Rafter S Tack shop.

