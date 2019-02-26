NDWS Adds Ticket Purchasing Options

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Something new for this year’s North Dakota Winter Show is the changes with the way you can grab your tickets. For the first year, those attending events that require one can skip the line at the ticket booth.

NDWS Manager Kelcey Hoffmann worked with i3g Media to secure the same ticket company handling the Country Concert event to supply tickets for all events. That way, processing/handling fees remain low and the ease of buying a ticket meets the needs of everyone planning to go to the Winter Show March 5-10.

To get your tickets, head to the ND Winter Show website, northdakotawintershow.com, click “Winter Show” on the homepage and then find the “Ticket” tab. You’ll be able to see all of the different events that require a ticket and click on any of them to secure one (or many!) for whichever you choose. The best thing is that you can either print the tickets or receive them in an email or text message and use your phone as your ticket.

Hoffmann says she’s really excited to be offering this, especially because of the flexibility it offers Winter Show-goers.

“You don’t even have to go through the ticket booth if you don’t want to,” she says. “You can even purchase a ticket for, say, the Truck Pull, even while you’re waiting in line for the rodeo.”

Whether patrons choose to buy their tickets online or not, Hoffmann says that the ticket booth will still be an option for those who prefer it. The processing/handling fee for all tickets (the fee the Winter Show pays the company it’s utilizing to supply the tickets) remains the same online or at the ticket booth. “It’s important to know that the handling fee isn’t a credit card processing fee,” Hoffmann says. “Whether you pay at the booth or online, cash or card, the handling fee is still the same. So you can do whatever works best for you.”

She hopes entry to all ticketed events is smoother with the new online option the Winter Show is implementing and that all of that creates an even better experience for everyone.

Hoffmann notes that with Sunday as Military and Kids’ day, those with Military or First Responder IDs get a free ticket, and that adults who purchase a ticket get one for a child free (limit 2 per purchase).

Head online now to grab your tickets to the rodeos, Mounted Shooting, the horse, pony or truck pulls, and/or the concert ahead of time!