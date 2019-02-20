NDFMC Festival, Sat., Feb. 23

By Joseph Kjos

trnews@times-online.com

North Dakota teachers will have a chance to show off their students’ skills this Saturday at the North Dakota Federation of Music Clubs Festival. Beginning at 8:00 a.m., recitals will be held in Fromke Music Hall at VCSU and will continue throughout the day until 3:30 p.m., with an hour lunch break at noon.

The public is invited to attend and see young musicians from all over the area, including Jamestown, Wimbledon, LaMoure, Valley City, Montpelier and Litchville. Approximately 40-50 music students will be participating, many giving multiple recitals. Each session will last a half hour and will be made up of five student performances. Most are piano students who will perform solos and hymns, but there will be at least one concert featuring two piano players. Vocalists, sight-readers, and three guitar students will also take part in the festival, beginning the 1:00 session. The music students range in age from as early as 1st grade all the way up through High-school.

The North Dakota Federation is a regional chapter of the National Federation of Music Clubs. It was established in 1919 with the goals to further music education, maintain musical standards, promote American artists—with an emphasis on cultivating the musicianship of the youth—and foster its continued development.

Though not a competition, the NDFMC does include a points system. Judges will be coming in from Fargo to award students up to five points per performance, and those points add up towards different cups that recognize each individual’s abilities and contributions. Points may be kept and used for future events and since the NDFMC is part of a national organization, they are transferable to any state if a student should move. “It's great for retention,” chairperson Eileen Geske says. The festivals keep students coming back to be a part of the organization and work toward their awards. Geske surmises that many young people who could drop their musical activities later down the line end up continuing their classes and growth as a result of their relationship to the NDFMC.