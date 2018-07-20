Navy Band Great Lakes Wind Ensemble to Perform at Valley City Park Bandshell

The Navy Band Great Lakes Wind Ensemble will be performing at the Valley City City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, July 25. The local Color Guard will present the colors starting at 7:15 p.m. Free popcorn will be provided by First Community Credit Union.

In case of inclement weather, the program will be relocated to Vangstad Auditorium located on the VCSU campus.

More on this story can be found in the July 20 edition of the Times-Record.