National Weather Service Implements Radar Changes Minot Radar Software Adjustment Allows For Improved Warning Operations

Weather is fascinating to me, especially since there is such a variation of it that the Midwest sees as seasons change. Meteorologists catch a lot of flack because of unexpected weather patterns that come up every once in awhile, having people up in arms because a forecast or warning was “wrong,” but let me tell you—if you gave me images of the jet stream, radar readings, barometric pressure, or anything of the sort, it’d be like trying to read Egyptian scrolls.

The prediction of weather, notably severe weather, has dramatically increased in accuracy as technology improves and discoveries are made, but nothing can be a 100% surefire with Mother Nature.

On July 10, 2018, a severe thunderstorm near Watford City dropped a tornado, injuring 24 people and killing a newborn baby. Though the National Weather Service had issued severe thunderstorm warnings, noting that tornados were possible, there was no tornado warning. Read more in today's Thursday, August 15th, Times-Record.