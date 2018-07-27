Natalie Wintch Joins VCPS Board

The Valley City Public School Board held its annual meeting on Tuesday, July 24 when board members accepted the financial report from the last fiscal year and the budget for the upcoming 2018-2019 school year.

Rich Schueneman, outgoing board member, handed over his seat to Natalie Wintch, incoming board member. The board then took care of some annual business.

More on this story can be found in the July 27 edition of the Times-Record.