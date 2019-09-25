Naloxone Policy Keeping Students/Staff Safe

By Ellie Boese

The Valley City Public School District has many policies, which you can find on its website, and as situations arise and the world continues changing, these policies adapt to keep students and faculty/staff as safe as possible.

One of these policies is one that provides the school district “Narcan” to be used by trained faculty/staff in the event of an opioid overdose. According to this policy, Descriptor Code ACBE, is introduced by the Naloxone (Narcan) Administration: “As a means of enhancing the health and safety of its students, staff and visitors, the district may obtain, maintain, and administer doses of an opioid antagonist, specifically Naloxone, for emergency use to assist a student, staff member, or visitor believed or suspected to be experiencing an opioid overdose while on school property” [defined later in the policy as “all land within the perimeter of the school site and all school buildings, structures, facilities, and school vehicles, whether owned or leased by a school district, and the site of any school-sponsored event or activity”].

Narcan serves as an “opioid antagonist” approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for treating drug overdoses. This treatment, when administered to an individual suffering an overdose caused by an opioid drug, can temporarily reverse the overdose.

