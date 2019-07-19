Mutschler Prepares for AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Jamison Mutschler (11) lives the life of a typical North Dakotan preteen. He enjoys fishing, hunting, hanging out with his friends, and playing sports. He’s just a few weeks out from joining the Hi-Liner’s 7th and 8th Grade Football team and is generally an active young man. The thing that makes Jamison stand out so much is his athletic excellence in the sport of Motocross. He is a 2019 qualifier for the 38th Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. Jamison has earned his place at the Championships, being on of the best riders in the region. Read more in today's, Friday, July 19th, Times-Record edition.