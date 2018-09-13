Musician Eric Genuis to Perform in Valley City

By Ellie Boese

Composer and musician Eric Genuis will perform at St. Catherine’s Church on Monday, September 17 at 7 p.m. with a special appearance at the Hi-Liner Activity Center at 1:45 p.m. for the students and faculty.

Eric is away from his Kentucky home touring and performing around the Midwest before he heads down to Texas mid-October.

Genuis, originally from Canada, received First Class Honors––the highest achievable level in undergraduate education––in Piano Performance from the Royal Conservatory of Music, Toronto. He went on to study film scoring at Berklee College of Music in Boston and made his debut in Krakow, Poland in 1997, performing for an audience of 15,000.

The unique musical style Genuis creates has been hailed as emotional, captivating, and intellectual while embodying messages of both struggle and hope. He is passionate about using music to help others, and he has two relatively new endeavors into doing so in a material way: in 2016, he began Concerts for hope, which is bringing hope and beauty through music into marginalized communities that include prisoners, veterans, inner-city residents, addicts, the elderly, etc.; he also started online piano lessons to spread music to as many homes and people as he can.

Genuis has performed in Slovakia, Toronto, Dallas, and everywhere in between. He and his music have also received praise from Hollywood stars, including Jim Caviezel, from The Passion of The Christ and CBS’s Person of Interest, and Kevin James, from King of Queens and Mall Cop.

World-class violinists, cellists, and vocalists join Genuis in his performances and create a sound that is “classical in form, but with a modern feel,” his website says. Those around him assure that his shows always have humor, audience interaction, and stories, and you’ll have an opportunity to see him live on September 7 here in Valley City.

The show is being sponsored by Dacotah Bank, Bank Forward, Pizza Corner, KOVC, and the members of the St. Catherine’s parish.