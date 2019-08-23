Much More Than it Appears: Valley City Eagle’s Nest Bookstore & Gifts

When you step inside, it feels less like a store and more like a cozy living space, somewhere stress is checked at the door and you can find almost anything at your fingertips. The shelves, fixtures and racks boast neatly organized arrays of toys, jewelry, clothing, food and gift items, home decor, kitchen supplies, calendars, candles, local artists’ products, cards, art and much more.

Eagles Nest Book Store & Gifts has been a staple in the Valley City community for many years, offering access to unique items and celebrating the power of reading and writing. Read more in your Friday, August 23rd Times-Record.