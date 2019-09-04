Mother Nature Ends Labor Day With Damaging Storms

As our southern neighbors prep for their own storm woes, our area was dealt a round of unforgiving storms on Monday afternoon and evening.

Affecting a huge swath of North Dakota and Minnesota, these severe storms brought incredibly high winds, large hail and heavy rain.

When the storms rolled into my front yard in Jamestown, the automated voice during a TV weather alert stated “Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.” I have to say, that’s the first time I’ve heard a weather warning stating that one of the hazards was what the wind would pick up—and how fast that stuff would be going. And it was going fast.

A wind gust of 85 mph was clocked at the Jamestown Airport on Monday afternoon, and those winds pulled up giant trees, roots and all, all the way through Fargo. Read more in your Wednesday, September 4th Times-Record.