More Than Just a Coffee Shop

By Chelsey Olauson

trnews2@times-online.com

Walking in, the bell jingles a cheerful hello as the warm, open atmosphere embraces you along with the sweet-scented air.

You’ve just entered Alley Beans, a brand-new coffee shop in Valley City.

Owner Carol Huber has a team comprised mostly of students, high school and college alike. While open since September, the VCSU business Living to Learn class has decided to organize a grand opening event on November 7th at 7 pm.

The VCSU business freshmen L2L class will begin the event with a short devotion by Dickinson Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader Tyler Doohen. Doohen works as a chaplain at Dickinson State University in the FCA of North Dakota.

Alongside the devotion, the grand opening will serve barbecues and hot dogs, and feature a drawing for gift cards to Alley Beans as well as a donut-eating contest with Sandy’s Donuts.

Huber says, “I’m…blessed by all of their efforts,” referring to the 8 strong L2L group that organized her grand opening, which is “all about building relationships.”

Alley Beans has Grandma’s Kuchen from Ashley, ND, and Sandy’s Donuts from West Fargo on Tuesdays. They serve Dunn Brother’s Coffee, teas of all varieties, juices of many fruits, smoothies, and even gluten-free options.

The bistro-style coffee shop is a gleaming, revisited dream Carol had with her late father, and offers a place central to the schools where students can eat and even receive assistance with their homework.

Carol Huber, wife of a rancher, is the owner of this character-full and unique coffee shop.

In attempting a description of who visits the shop, we decided that it was a place for everybody. Parents, young ones, retired folks, students of the whole range from elementary to high school… Everybody. “Yeah, that’s us,” Carol said with a smile.

Alley Beans is located at 231 3rd Street Northeast in Valley City, and is open from 8 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday–Saturday.