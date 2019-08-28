Miss ND Visits Open Door’s Colorado Jack Facility

Miss North Dakota Haley Wolfe visited the Open Door Center Colorado Jack Popcorn Factory in Valley City this week as part of her travels to communities and programs throughout the state. Colorado Jack Popcorn sponsors a GiveBack program, which helps fund Miss North Dakota’s official vehicle (much needed, as Miss ND covers around 40,000 miles in the state during her year), and also uses funds to go back into North Dakota communities in other capacities. Read more in your Wednesday, August 28th Times-Record.