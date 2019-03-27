Message From Josh Johnson/VCPS Superintendent

VCPS Community,

School Closure Waiver Application to Governor's Office

VCPS has submitted a school closure waiver application to the Governor's Office and the Department of Public Instruction for two days on the 2018-2019 district calendar. School was not in session due to weather on February 7th and March 14th. We have requested both days be waived by the Governor rather than requiring us to make these days up prior to end of the year. If we are NOT granted a waiver for one or both of these days, VCPS will need to implement the following to make-up the days;

- Monday, April 22nd (full school day)

- May 6-17 (extending the school day to equal one full school day)

We have received information from other school districts that have been approved for a waiver by the Governor's Office. Please know that we will continue communicate with you as we receive information on our application.

Early Dismissal Professional Development Day- April 3rd

VCPS will have our 3rd and final Early Dismissal Professional Development Day of the 2018-2019 school year on Wednesday, April 3rd. Our teachers, administrators, and support staff will receive required training on this day for the use of CPR and AED's. Additionally, our teachers and principals will also participate in a Technology Ed Camp for the remaining portion of time for this day. We are continuing to implement the BridgED Technology Plan at VCPS and Professional Development for our teachers and administrators in the use of technology is important for a continued successful implementation. Please see the attached information for parents on the dismissals, busing, activities, etc.. for all early dismissals at VCPS. If you have any questions please contact us.

Please know that for the past two years VCPS has submitted and been approved for an instructional waiver with the Department of Public Instruction to implement 3 early dismissal Professional Development days into our district calendar. These approved hours (9 total) of professional development cannot be substituted for storm make-up. Please know that we value and appreciate your support of these early dismissal days in our district calendar. I do not know how we would be able to meet our professional development and training requirements without have these days available for our district.

