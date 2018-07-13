Mercy Art Gallery Features Work of Local Students

The new show at the Mercy Art Gallery in Valley City is an exhibit of art created by kindergarten through sixth-grade students at Jefferson and Washington Elementary Schools here in Valley City. Seven of the pictures were Taube Museum of Art winners for the past year. These seven pieces have been on tour across the state of North Dakota this past year, with one piece hanging in the governor’s office (work by Tee Sylling).

