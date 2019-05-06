Mathias's Javelin Class A State Qualifier

The Hi – Liners competed at the Packer Relays in West Fargo on Friday, May 3rd. A recurring theme of the High Schools Track program is that of resiliency and progression. Even through the harsh conditions of North Dakota, forcing a lot of athletes to prepare for Track on wood courts, in hallways, in weight rooms, or just by studying, they are still finding tremendous success.

Olivia Olson placed 8th in the 100m, finishing at 13.19. Sydnee Ingstad took 3rd with a personal record 800m time of 2:25.29, just 0.93 seconds behind first. Her time is also 0.05 seconds away from qualifying for Class A States. To put that into perspective, the average human can close and open their eye in 0.1 seconds; which is ironic because Ingstad is sure to be qualified in the blink of an eye.

In the 1600m, Avery Murray scored with a time of 5:38.87. Jocey Kriewald placed 6th in the Long Jump and 7th in the Triple Jump.

Dual sport athlete, Allysen Mathias, qualified for States in the Javelin from her first meet's performance of 111'11”. This placed her fourth at the Packer Relays and is less that two feet from her personal record.

For the men's team, Sophomore Jared Eggermont placed 3rd in the 110m HH as well as in the 300m Hurdles.

Other notable mentions are the personal bests of; 100m – Cade Powers (11.87), Austin Shape (11.98), Isabella Plagens (15.49) 200m – Jaden Compson (24.55), Austyn Thornton (26.07), Luke Wendel (26.70), Sydnee Ingstad (31.38), Lexi Triebold (31.82), Maggie Dockter (31.92), Isabella Plagens (34.09) 400m – Owen Plagens (60.76) 800m – Sydnee Ingstad (2:25.29), Avery Murray (2:34.32), Reagan Berg (2:45.68), Lexi Triebold (2:46.84), Presley Curtis (3:04.92) 1600m – Reagan Berg (5:45.12), Luke Plagens (5:55.86), Presley Curtis (6:43.80) 100m HH – Britta Roehrich (17.55), Molly Dockter (18.54), Isabella Plagens (21.11) 300m Hurdles – Molly Dockter (55.76) Shot Put 12lb – Buddy Scherr (21'09”) Shot Put 4kg – Lindsey Noeske (31'02”) Discus 1.6kg – Kael Grebel (107'00), Justin Roswick (82'07), Braeden Seig (59'06) Javelin 800g – Kael Grebel (136'10”), Carson McGough (113'04”), Justin Roswick (75'05) Javelin 600g – Lindsey Noeske (87'07) Pole Vault – Olivia Olson (7'09”) Long Jump – Drew Zaun (17'00”), Lexi Triebold (14'06”), Karina Olson (13'03”).