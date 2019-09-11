Maple Valley Volleyball Falls to Kindred, Rises Against Ellendale

Maple Valley drops their bout against Kindred. Kindred took the match 3 – 0, winning by an average of 9 points. The games were 26 – 24, 26 – 12, and 25 – 14.

Leading Maple Valley in Kills was Madison Olson with 3. Courtney Hovelson and Breanna Walburn both had 2 kills. Sarah Richman, Mali Baasch, and Chloe Wetch all added 1 kill to the match. Read more in your Wednesday, September 11th Times-Record.