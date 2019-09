Announcing the 2019-20 Maple Valley High School Homecoming Court.

The week is packed with special activities, dress-up days, and more, culminating in Maple Valley Football vs. Griggs County Central in Enderlin on Friday at 6 p.m.

Back Row (l-r): Adam Punton, Jacob Johnson, Grady Karges, King Carson Hovelson.

Front Row: Sarah Richman, Madison Olson, Analise Hanson, Queen Emma Baasch.