Magnuson Achieves All-American Status

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

Valley City native Jordan Magnuson continues to venture beyond complacency. When faced with the decision to play football or wrestle, he chose both. While some have worked on advancing their craft, devoting all their efforts into one area of expertise, Jordan Magnuson did that twice over. While balancing classes at Minnesota State University of Moorhead, Magnuson became a star athlete on both the Dragon's Defensive Line and as a wrestler at 285lbs.

Magnuson wraps up his Sophomore year for the MSUM Wrestling team with All-American status, an accolade that Head Coach Kris Nelson deemed very exciting.

“It's very exciting to see Jordan do so well this season. He only had ten matches before Nationals and was able to be extremely competitive throughout the season. Being that he was only a sophomore this year, I am eager to see how he grows as a wrestler and as an overall athlete here at Moorhead”, exclaimed Coach Nelson.

Magnuson, who won the North Dakota Class A State title for Valley City's wrestling team at 220lbs, now wrestles at 285lbs. At the Division II Nationals, Magnuson wrestled top-seeded Terrance Fanning of Wheeling Jesuit and lost 9-3. In the consultation bracket, Magnuson fell again to Logan Radik of Maryville in a close 2-1 match. These losses come with an invaluable experience that will prepare and fine-tune Magnuson for the next season. Magnuson continues to provide a pathway for young Hi-Liners who look towards the legacies Valley City alumni have created. He will trade in his singlet for a helmet and shoulder pads this spring.