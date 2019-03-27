Lunch & Learn with Freedom Resource Center

By Ellie Boese

On Tuesday, April 9, the Valley City Chamber of Commerce and Freedom Resource Center will be hosting a Lunch & Learn event to offer businesses (Chamber members and non-members) information concerning the Americans with Disabilities Act. Each businesses is required to adhere to the ADA, so this event will offer insight about whether or not there are gaps in businesses’ understanding or implementation of the laws outlined in the ADA.

Freedom Resource Center is a disability rights organization based out of Fargo, with a stated vision of working toward a place where people with disabilities are equal, valued societal participants. On their website, FRC asserts that it strives to do this by providing “services that increase dependence for participants in society.”

The services—including advocacy, peer mentoring, living skills training, accessing healthcare and disability rights—are offered free of charge to people living with any disability. Independent living skills classes assist individuals in working to help them develop social skills, budgeting, advocacy, job seeking and quality of life, and the trainings are offered both in a group setting and on a one-on-one basis, depending on an individual’s preference.

In addition to the services named above, FRC employs a Civil and Human Rights Task Force to survey businesses and observe and later report how well each meets ADA standards. The four areas the task force reports on are Approach, Entry, Accommodations and Restrooms.

They also provide a place where individuals can submit concerns if they feel they’ve been discriminated against in a way that shows disregard for the ADA, and the FRC reviews those submissions to discern what kind of assistance they can offer the individuals. These don’t only consider the ADA laws, but also North Dakota Human Rights Act and Fair Housing Act. The FRC takes each of those into consideration when reviewing complaints.

This Lunch and Learn event on April 9 serves to inform businesses in the area about the standards they are required to meet as it pertains to the ADA and Human Rights and Fair Housing acts. It will give entities a way to cover any bases they’d been previously unaware of before a potential complaint turns into an ADA Lawsuit.

Join them at the Rosebud Visitor Center from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. to participate. Cost is $5 for Chamber members and $10 for non-Chamber members, and the Chamber asks all planning to attend to RSVP by April 5 at chamber@valleycitychamber.com or 701-845-1891.

To learn more about the Freedom Resource Center, call them at (701) 478-0459.