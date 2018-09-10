In Love Without Limits Book Launch

By Ellie Boese

trpub@times-online.com

“Some stories in this world never get told or sold. Why? Because people at the top know if they allow us folks down below to tell them, we’d find out our power is greater than we’d ever dared hope or dream. All our live-without-limits stories fall into this category, which is why we must fight like hell to tell them.” ––Jacqueline A. Bussie

I met Dr. Jacqueline Bussie for the first time when I walked into her religion class, “The Problem of Evil,” Spring semester of my senior year at Concordia. I’d seen her around campus, leading interfaith discussions, hosting guests like Nadia Bolz-Weber, and promoting powerful literature to better the campus and world, but I’d never really known her. The class was incredibly beautiful and challenging, and with her direction we had open dialogue about what Evil is, who can be/do it, and how we fight it at the same time we hold onto our religious beliefs. After a semester of hope, tragedy, despair and compassion, she asked me to be part of the launch team for her new book, Love Without Limits.

